Rains lash some parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rains on Sunday lashed some parts of Punjab and Haryana even as the minimum temperature rose by several notches above normal in both states. UT Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded rainfall of 8.9 mm with minimum at 12.9 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, MeT department official said.

Rain was also recorded in Sirhind (15 mm), Anandpur Sahib (4mm), Hoshirapur (5 mm) in Punjab and Ambala (0.6 mm), Panchkula (7 mm)in Haryana. Ambala had a low of 14.2 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above normal while in Hisar, the minimum was 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Karnal and Narnaul braved cold weather at 11 degrees Celsius and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively, upto three degrees above normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar’s minimum was 9 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimums at 10.2 degrees Celsius and 13.4 degrees Celsius respectively, up to seven notches above normal.