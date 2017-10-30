Heavy rains bring Chennai traffic to grainding halt; wall collapse kills 1 in Tamil Nadu

A couple crosses the waterlogged service road near the Marina beach during heavy downpour due to the onset of Northeast monsoon in Chennai on Monday. PTI Photo A couple crosses the waterlogged service road near the Marina beach during heavy downpour due to the onset of Northeast monsoon in Chennai on Monday. PTI Photo

At least one person was killed in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu as rains lashed in several parts of the state, partially disrupting normal life in some areas. The showers caused traffic snarls and inundation, though it brought cheers in several parts hit by water scarcity. Several schools in the state were closed ahead of schedule as the city experienced heavy showers.

Due to the heavy rains, the mud wall of a hut collapsed killing a 38-year-old man in Thinnaiyoor near Thanjavur district’s Orathanadu, police said. The intermittent rains, under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over South West Bay of Bengal, began on Sunday night in parts of the state and intensified on Monday morning.

The Met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in some areas of coastal districts, including the capital city and its neighbourhood, in the next 24 hours. “The upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka yesterday continues to be positioned in the same region,” Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre here S Balachandran told reporters.

On account of this, coastal districts and many places in interior districts were likely to witness moderate showers in the next 24 hours, he said. Some areas in coastal districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Ramanathapuram might experience heavy and very heavy rains as well, he added.

Traffic in Chennai came to a grinding halt in several locations like the arterial GST Road and Anna Salai, affecting traffic bound for airport and other outskirt areas. Buses were delayed in several areas and parts of the city and suburbs witnessed water-logging, affecting office-goers and school children. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan said the civic body was fully geared to tackle the situation. He said the corporation had over 450 water pumps which would be used in low-lying areas to bale out water in the event of water-logging.

