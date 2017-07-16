Rains lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, two swept away by Beas river

Two persons were feared dead after being swept away by the swirling water of the Beas river in Kullu and flash floods wreaked havoc in Janvi area as heavy rains pounded parts of the Himachal Pradesh. A landslide occurred on the Kullu–Manali road in Hanogi in which a temple was damaged but no loss of life was reported. In Kangra and Chamba, many roads were blocked by landslides.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kangra district while Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall. Two youths, who were taking a dip in the Beas river near Bashing in Kullu, were swept away by the swirling water, officials said.

Palampur, which received 158 mm of rain, was the wettest in the state followed by Baijnath 150 mm, Kheri 113 mm, Dharamshala 111 mm, Nahan 34 mm and Manali 14 mm. There was no appreciable change in minimum and maximum temperatures with Saluni being the coldest with a low of 12.5 degrees Celsius followed by Manali 13 degrees Celsius and Kalpa 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Una recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius followed by Bhuntar 31.6 degrees Celsius, Kangra 30.7 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 29.9 degrees Celsius, Solan 28.5 degrees Celsius amd Nahan 27.3 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast heavy rains in mid and lower hills tomorrow and a wet spell in the region for next six days.

