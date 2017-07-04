Rains lash parts of Himachal Pradesh

The MeT Department has predicted moderate to heavy rains and thunder showers in the mid and lower hills, and snowfall and rains in the higher hills for the next six days (Express Photo) The MeT Department has predicted moderate to heavy rains and thunder showers in the mid and lower hills, and snowfall and rains in the higher hills for the next six days (Express Photo)

Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh today causing a dip in maximum temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The MeT Department has predicted moderate to heavy rains and thunder showers in the mid and lower hills, and snowfall and rains in the higher hills for the next six days. Nadaun recorded 61 mm of rainfall followed by 55 mm in Jogindernagar, 25 mm in Baijnath and 24 mm Hamirpur. Gaggal, Sarkaghat and Dharamshala received rainfall of 22 mm, 17 mm and 16 mm respectively, it said.

Dehra Gopipur and Sujanpur Tira recorded rainfall of 16 each, whereas Una received 15 mm of rains. Sundernagar recorded its maximum at 33.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 33 degrees Celsius in Una. Mercury in Kangra settled at 32.5 degree and 32.4 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, the weatherman said. Nahan Solan and Dharamshala recorded their maximums at 30.1, 30.4 and 29.4 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. The maximum temperature in Manali was recorded as 26 degrees Celsius and 25.1 degrees Celsius in Shimla.

