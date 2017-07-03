Rains drench Himachal for fourth consecutive day

The weatherman predicted moderate to heavy rains and thundershowers in the mid and lower hills and snow and rain in the higher reaches for the next six days up to July 9 (Representational Image/ Express Photo) The weatherman predicted moderate to heavy rains and thundershowers in the mid and lower hills and snow and rain in the higher reaches for the next six days up to July 9 (Representational Image/ Express Photo)

Rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, even as more heavy showers are likely tomorrow. However, the maximum and minimum temperatures changed a little across the state. The MeT office said Baldwara gauged 68 mm of rains, Naina Devi 60 mm, Dharmshala 58 mm, Gohar 50 mm, Sarkaghat 48 mm, Gaggal 47 mm, Bharar 40 mm, Sujanpur Tira 33 mm, Nagrota Suiyan 29 mm, Baijnath and Kheri 24 mm each, Palampur 23 mm, Ghamroor 22 mm, Bhoranj 20 mm, Bijahi, Karsog and Guler 19 mm each, Amb and Una 18 mm each and Paonta Sahib 17 mm.

The weatherman predicted moderate to heavy rains and thundershowers in the mid and lower hills and snow and rain in the higher reaches for the next six days up to July 9. The maximum temperature increased by 1 to 2 degrees. Una was the hottest in the state at 34.5 degrees Celsius. Sundernagar had a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 33.4, Kangra 31.3, Solan 29.2, Dharamshala and Nahan 27.8, Manali 26, Shimla 24.7 and Kalpa 24.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App