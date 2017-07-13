Rainfall to intensify over Himachal Pradesh, IMD issues warning

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains and thundershowers in some districts of Himachal Pradesh (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty, File) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains and thundershowers in some districts of Himachal Pradesh (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty, File)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rain in some districts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI. Manmohan Singh, director of IMD, said a warning has been issued in the mid and low hills. Himachal received the first monsoon showers last month.

Earlier in July, Dehra Gopipur and Sujanpur Tira recorded 16 mm of rainfall each, while Una got 15 mm. While Kangra recorded temperatures of 32.5 degree and Bhuntar, 32.4 degrees, Sundernagar recorded its maximum at 33.4 degrees Celsius. Mercury in Una was recorded at 33 degrees. Temperatures soared in Nahan, Solan and Dharamshala at 30.1, 30.4 and 29.4 degrees respectively, the IMD had said. In Manali, the maximum temperature was recorded as 26 degrees Celsius and 25.1 degrees Celsius in Shimla.

(With inputs from agencies)

