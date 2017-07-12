Rain wreaks havoc in Northeast, 14 die in Arunachal landslide

Rescue work in progress in Papum Pare on Tuesday. PTI photo Rescue work in progress in Papum Pare on Tuesday. PTI photo

Incessant rain across the Northeast continued to wreak havoc on Tuesday. While at least 14 people, including women and children, were killed in a massive landslide in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, six people were killed in flash floods in Assam, and four died in a bridge collapse in Nagaland. In Assam, the death toll in the current floods has climbed to 36.

In Arunachal Pradesh, a massive landslide swept away at least eight houses in Laptap village in Toru circle of Papum Pare district early on Tuesday. An NDRF team assisted by police managed to retrieve only five bodies from under the debris till the sunset.

Meanwhile, the state government asked people living in vulnerable areas to shift to safer locations till the monsoon was over.

In Assam, the flood situation continued to remain grim. Flash floods in the Ranganadi river washed away about one kilometre of an embankment and inundated the entire North Lakhimpur town on Tuesday. The flash flood was caused after the North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) released huge volumes of water from Ranganadi hydel dam in the early hours of Tuesday.

Likewise, a major breach on an embankment washed away over 20 houses and inundated at least 58 villages in the island district of Majuli, the constituency of CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Official reports said at least six persons died due to floods in Assam on Tuesday — two in Jorhat, and one each in Barpeta, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App