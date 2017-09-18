Rain water enters houses in Nilgiris, Coimbatore districts

Meanwhile, the administration has declared holiday for schools today in Valparai in this district, following incessant rains for the last two days, government official sources said. (Representational Image) Meanwhile, the administration has declared holiday for schools today in Valparai in this district, following incessant rains for the last two days, government official sources said. (Representational Image)

With heavy rains lashing this and nearby Nilgiris districts for the last two days, several houses in these districts were inundated. Rain water has entered nearly 100 houses in Valamulla near Devala in Gudalur in Nilgiris district. Residents of the affected areas were rescued and moved to safer places, official sources said.

Rivers, lakes and ponds in these districts were brimming after many years, they said, adding holiday was declared to schools in the area and parts of Coonoor. Meanwhile, two persons sustained minor injuries after their house partially collapsed in Pandalur in Nilgiris district.

A flood alert has already been sounded in Mettupalayam, some 40 kms from here, following the release of surplus water from Pilloor Dam. Those living on the banks of Bhavani river, which is in spate, have been asked to shift to safer places.

Traffic was hit along the main thoroughfare in the city and suburbs due to water-logging, they said. Meanwhile, the administration has declared holiday for schools today in Valparai in this district, following incessant rains for the last two days, government official sources said.

