Rain respite for Ahmedabad

SEVERAL PARTS of Ahmedabad received rainfall preceded by lightning and dust storm Sunday late evening. As per the weather department’s forecast, the city is expected to receive more rainfall on Monday.

Though it was a happy respite from severe heat, the 30-minute rainfall brought the traffic on standstill on major roads and highways, apart from being a spoiler to the weddings scheduled across the city.

The regional India Meteorological Department centre has issued a forecast of light to moderate rain or thunder at isolated places across the state for Monday. The activity is attributed to South Westerly to Westerly winds prevailing at lower levels over the state.

Following Sunday’s rain, the maximum temperatures also dropped across the state. While Ahmedabad and Surendranagar were hottest on Sunday with 40.4 degrees Celsius, other districts recorded temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius.

Deesa and Idar recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius each while Valsad was at 35.4 degrees Celsius.

