Rain lashes Shimla, surrounding areas

Heavy rains lashed the Himachal Pradesh capital and its surrounding areas this evening while the sky remained overcast in most parts of the state. The local MeT office has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in lower, mid and higher hills over next two days and said the monsoon is likely to withdraw from the state by the end of this month.

Scattered rains occurred at some places, causing drop in maximum temperatures. Jubbal and Shimla received 8 mm of rains each, followed by Solan 5 mm, Rohroo 3 mm and, Kalpa and Kotkhai both 2 mm of precipitation.

Day temperatures dropped marginally and Una was the hottest with a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar 28.9 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala 27.8 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 26 degrees Celsius and Nahan 25.7 degrees Celsius.

There was no significant change in night temperatures and Manali was the coldest with a low of 9 degrees Celsius while Keylong and Kalpa recorded minimum temperatures of 10.5 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla recorded a low of 15 degrees Celsius, while Solan and Dharamsala registered minimum temperatures of 16.2 degrees Celsius and 16.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

