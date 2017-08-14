Rain hits north Bengal train services

Heavy downpour leading to a flood-like has led to a disruption in rail services in north Bengal. The Jalpaiguri-bound Darjeeling Mail, which was stalled at Muraroi in Birbhum district since 2 am on Sunday, had to return from there in the afternoon. The passengers on board complained that drinking water was unavailable and the air conditioning too had been switched off.

Besides the Darjeeling Mail, the Uttar Banga Express and Kanchenjungha Express returned to the Sealdah terminus. An Eastern Railway press circular said that six trains to north Bengal had to be cancelled.

Besides rain, opening of some lockgates has worsened the situation. Several rivers are flowing above the danger mark and police and disaster management officials have been kept on high alert. ENS

