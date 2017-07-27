Rain continues to lash Ahmedabad, airport flooded

Water level in Narmada dam reached 118.89 metre filling 90.38% of its total capacity. The state government has put 42 water reservoirs on high alert whereas, 16 have been put on alert.​ (Express Photo by Satish Jha) Water level in Narmada dam reached 118.89 metre filling 90.38% of its total capacity. The state government has put 42 water reservoirs on high alert whereas, 16 have been put on alert.​ (Express Photo by Satish Jha)

​Chief minister Vijay Rupani toured the inundated areas of Nikol in East Ahmedabad, on a boat as rain continued to lash the city. ​Till 10 am Thursday, the city had got an average of six inches of rain. Heavy traffic due to water logging in low lying residential neighbourhood disturbed the normal life. Even the Ahmedabad airport was flooded Thursday morning.

Principal secretary (revenue) Pankaj Kumar tweeted, “11032 people had been shifted in Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Mahisagar, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Panchmahal, Aravalli, Kheda and Anand districts as a precautionary measure.”

Rupani, declared to give Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the ongoing floods in the state. With that, the total compensation amount for the deceased will be Rs 6 lakhs as the Prime Minister has declared Rs ​2​ lakh for the relatives of the deceased.

The CM has announced to provide fodder necessary for livestock in flood affected areas if Banaskantha and Patan. A team of 150 officials will be sent to the two districts to conduct a survey on assessing number of livestock deaths there.

To prevent spre​a​d of any epidemic in flood affected urban areas of the state, teams of Vadodara and Surat municipal corporations have already started work, the release said. To supervise this work, Chief Executive Officer of Gujarat Municipal Finance Board and three Chief Officers have been specially appointed.

