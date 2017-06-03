Rain continues in Rajkot, two killed by lightning strike

The first incident was reported from Mavdi area of the Rajkot city, and the other death was reported from Jetpur town of Rajkot district. The first incident was reported from Mavdi area of the Rajkot city, and the other death was reported from Jetpur town of Rajkot district.

TWO PERSONS WERE killed after being struck by lightning while four others were injured in rain-related incidents late on Friday evening as rain continued to lash Rajkot and its surrounding areas for the second day. Meanwhile, pre-monsoon rain showers were reported from some parts of Rajkot district on Saturday also.

The first incident was reported from Mavdi area of the Rajkot city. District flood control-room said that Vishal Patel (23) was enjoying rain with his relative Meet Dudhatra (15) on terrace of his home in Mavdi when they were struck by a lightning bolt. While Patel was killed on the spot, Dudhatra was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Another death was reported from Jetpur town of Rajkot district when a woman, identified as one Hiral Sakhreliya (21), was struck by lightning while she was enjoying rain shower at her residence in the town late on Friday evening, the control-room officers further said. In another incident, wall of a house in Jetpur collapsed after thunderstorm injuring three children. The children were identified as Viru Solanki, Nita Solanki and Sharda Solanki.

Meanwhile, pre-monsoon showers also lashed parts of neighbouring Jamnagar district and four cattle were killed after being struck by lightning. A pair of bullocks were killed in Laloi village of Kalavad taluka in Jamnagar district after being hit by the lightning bolt. Similarly, a cow and a calf were also killed in lightning strike in Sudhdhuna village of Dhrol taluka of Jamnagar.

Rajkot city had received three inches of rain on Thursday and two more inches of precipitation on Friday. Gusty winds accompanying the rain had flattened many trees in the city however, there were no reports of damage to property to injury to humans.

Meanwhile, the city experienced rain for the third consecutive day on Saturday evening. Parts of Rajkot district also recorded rain with Jetpur town topping the list with 23 millimetres (mm) or around an inch of rain till 6 pm on Saturday. Jamkandorana (19 mm) Dhoraji (17) and Kotda Sangani (12) talukas registered noteworthy rainfall while Gondal experienced passing showers.

