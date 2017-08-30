Rain brings Mumbai to standstill

Planes queued up at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, on Tuesday. Thirteen go-arounds and seven diversions of flights were reported by evening due to heavy rain and poor visibility. Ten flights were cancelled. Many passengers were stuck at the airport due to lack of local transportation. Amit Chakravarty Planes queued up at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, on Tuesday. Thirteen go-arounds and seven diversions of flights were reported by evening due to heavy rain and poor visibility. Ten flights were cancelled. Many passengers were stuck at the airport due to lack of local transportation. Amit Chakravarty

Amid fears of a repeat of the July 2005 deluge, the Indian Meteorological Department’s weather station in suburban Mumbai recorded 315.8 mm of rain in 12 hours ending 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the highest such 12-hour precipitation ever recorded in Mumbai since the 944 mm rainfall recorded on July 26, 2005.

Even with state agencies and citizens relying on social media in a manner that would have been unthinkable in 2005, the delayed mid-morning advisories to citizens proved futile as the suburban railway, the financial capital’s lifeline, remained paralysed from late afternoon until well past 9 pm, leaving harried citizens stranded in south Mumbai. A two-year-old girl, Kalyani Gopal Jangam, died when the shanty her family lives in collapsed in Parksite.

Even at 9 pm, traffic pile-ups in south Mumbai could not be completely resolved. Thousands of stranded citizens hunkered down in offices, schools, railway stations, and at strangers’ homes, long after the rains slowed, with railway tracks still submerged and various roads still inundated.

Services on Central Railway’s main and harbour lines remained suspended until 9 pm with waterlogging at various points. Officials said pumps installed to remove water proved inadequate. The first train after services were suspended started from Thane after 9 pm. “We are trying to resume services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) towards Thane. Services on the trans harbor line have resumed,” an official said. Regular services in the direction of suburbs did not resume from Churchgate station until past 9.30 pm.

As commuters shared harrowing tales of being stuck in trains and in traffic for up to seven or eight hours hours, authorities appeared to have been taken by surprise. The IMD had issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rains early Tuesday, but people were alerted by noon.

