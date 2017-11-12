Rain and thundershower to lash some areas in Odisha tomorrow

Gusty surface wind from northeasterly direction with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph and gusting up to 50 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha Coast (File) Gusty surface wind from northeasterly direction with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph and gusting up to 50 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha Coast (File)

Rain and thundershower coupled with gusty surface wind are likely to lash some areas in Odisha by tomorrow due to a low pressure over Bay of Bengal. The low pressure lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka Coast Sunday, the Meteorological Centre here said. It said the associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. Under its impact, rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over Odisha during next 24 hours.

Gusty surface wind from northeasterly direction with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph and gusting up to 50 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha Coast. Sea condition is likely to be moderate to rough along and off Odisha coast and fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into sea, the MeT office said.

In view of rain forecast made earlier, Odisha government had on Friday advised the farmers to cut paddy crop and store them in a safe places. In a letter to the collectors of all the 30 districts, special relief commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi had said farmers should stack their harvested paddy under suitable cover in order to avoid any loss or damage due to rains.

