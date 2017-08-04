Railways to reduce emission intensity by 32 per cent by 2030: Govt

The Indian Railways will reduce its emission intensity to the extent of 32 per cent by 2030 by taking a series of energy efficient initiatives, the government said today. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said the interim emission standards for diesel locomotives are proposed to be drafted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change soon.

“The Indian Railways has committed to reduce its emission intensity to the extent of 32 per cent by 2030 by taking a series of energy efficiency initiatives,” he said.

“It has also entrusted Rail India Techno Economic Service (RITES) for consultancy contract for study on emissions from diesel locomotives and setting up of emission standards,” Gohain said.

The MoS further said that the ministry had taken several measures to ensure compliance of the standards, including use of biodiesel blends and conversion of diesel power car in dual fuel mode. The process of development of standards is likely to be completed by March 2019, the minister said.

