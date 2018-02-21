Railways to propose to build Ayodhya railway station as Ram temple replica: Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha made the announcement after laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 200 crore, including Rs 80 crore for the reconstruction of the railway station. (File photo) Manoj Sinha made the announcement after laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 200 crore, including Rs 80 crore for the reconstruction of the railway station. (File photo)

Union minister Manoj Sinha today said the the Railways Ministry would submit a proposal to the Union Cabinet to re-construct the Ayodhya railway station as a replica of the Ram temple.

The minister of state for railways made the announcement after laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 200 crore, including Rs 80 crore for the reconstruction of the railway station. He said the proposal for the reconstruction of Ayodhya railway station as the replica of the Ram temple would be submitted by the Railways Ministry to the Union Cabinet.

“The government is concerned about connecting Ayodhya through rail to the entire country so that Ram Bhakts may visit the place,” he said. He said the railway station would have all state-of-the-art facilities.

Sinha said Rs 1,116 crore were being spent on the double track and electrification of Faizabad-Barabanki rail route and the work would be completed in 2022.

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar was also present at the event.

“The development of Ayodhya railway station was being discussed from the time of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. When its construction will be completed, then the construction of Ram temple will be started,” he said.

