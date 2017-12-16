Railways to offer discounts on train tickets, flexi-fare to be revamped: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal speaking about the Vision for New Railway – New India 2022 at the Conclave in New Delhi.(Image source: Twitter) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal speaking about the Vision for New Railway – New India 2022 at the Conclave in New Delhi.(Image source: Twitter)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the railways could soon be offering discounts on tickets if trains were not fully booked, according to news agency PTI. Goyal’s statement that comes days after the Railway Board formed a six-member committee to review the flexi-fare scheme indicates a complete revamp of the scheme.

Speaking at a day-long conclave of senior officials, the minister said that the national transporter is studying a model of dynamic pricing, offered by the airlines and hotels.

He said, “We have been deliberating on a dynamic pricing policy. So far we have been discussing that the price should not go up but I want to go a step ahead. I am exploring a possibility where suppose trains are not going full like in airlines we get discounted fairs.”

“We will use (Ashwani) Lohani’s expertise…like there is dynamic pricing in hotels. First the prices are low..then the prices go high and then later you get discounts on the remaining rooms through bookmyhotel or other websites,” Goyal added.

Questioning why flexi-fares were only meant for price increase of rail tickets, the railway minister said, “Just like the airlines and hotels where a person gets discount at that last minute, it (the railways) should also offer discounts on the routes with relatively low occupancy.”

Set up on December 11, the six-member committee of the Railway board has been given the authority to recommend ways to offer a more lucrative scheme which may include loyalty and other benefits to the passengers. The panel has also been asked to consider modifications or amendments to the the flexi-fare scheme to offer passengers flexibility of rates during peak season, lean season or during weekdays, weekends or festivals.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 days.

According to a PTI report, the flexi-fare scheme that was launched in September 2016 had led to up to 50 per cent increase in fares. Under the formula, base fares increased from 10 per cent to 50 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths booked.

An official said that even though the revenue of the railways increased after the launch of flexi-fare scheme, it has lost many passengers as several berths remained vacant.

In the coming year, plans are being made to maximise utilisation of assets, said Goyal. He added, “In the airlines, we see the maintenance of an aircraft is completed within 30 minutes and it is made ready to go for another journey. In the same way, the railway rakes should be utilised to full capacity.”

“It is a saying that one should be able to sweat one’s assets. Right now a Rajdhani Express train from Delhi to Mumbai stays at the station for maintenance. It can be maintained and cleaned by 22 teams in 30 minutes and again made fit to go on a journey of two or three hours, beside its original return journey,”said the railway minister.

The minister further said, “It can be utilised for a small trip in that time. Going ahead I would want that the trip between Delhi and Mumbai be completed in 11 hours and half-an-hour on each side goes in maintenance. So a round trip would become possible.”

The minister also discussed about the railways plan to explore the possibility of a Rajdhani Express train making a round trip within 24 hours, with half-an-hour gaps for inspection at either end, to maximise utilisation. He said that the railways was already trying out an experiment on the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani by using two engines, and suggested that the train should depart from Delhi at 5 pm instead of 4 pm, allowing people one more hour to do work.

“It should reach Mumbai by 7 am instead of 6 am in the morning, allowing people to sleep for an additional hour,” he added.

With Inputs from PTI

