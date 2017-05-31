Railways to install video cameras in train engines

At the same time, the face recognition software will sound an alarm in the loco cab as well as the traffic control centres about imminent safety risks. At the same time, the face recognition software will sound an alarm in the loco cab as well as the traffic control centres about imminent safety risks.

In a move to control train accidents, the Railways has decided to install video cameras with face-recognition software linked to an alarm system in train engines. The system will alert the control centre in case drivers fall asleep.

The technology has been developed by Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi.

Loco Cab Video and Voice Recording System (LCVR) — consisting of video cameras, microphones and digital video recorder — will also be used for analysis after accidents. At the same time, the face recognition software will sound an alarm in the loco cab as well as the traffic control centres about imminent safety risks.

Besides LCVR, Diesel Locomotive Works has also developed a system to monitor locomotives across the country. Remote monitoring and management of locomotive and trains is a network-oriented system connecting locos in the field with centralised server-based management system through GSM network and GPS.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App