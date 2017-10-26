Railways to get more officers on field, delegate power

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal with Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal with Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

RAILWAYS MINISTER Piyush Goyal has started the process of restructuring the bureaucracy in Rail Bhawan, the headquarters of Indian Railways, to send out more officers to field operations and change the way Railways is governed from the ministry.

At least 90 joint secretary-level positions have been identified which were created for fields in the divisions but were transferred to corporate offices either in the ministry or in zonal headquarters over the years. These officers will now be sent back to the divisions, mostly to man posts of Additional Divisional Railway Managers (ADRM) to share the workload.

All 68 divisions will get at least one extra ADRM.

The rationale is that with more power delegated to zones and divisions, the ministry would have to do less day-to-day micromanagement of field operations.

“We have delegated a lot of power to GMs and DRMs on field. So a lot of positions that were being operated from Rail Bhawan will be sent back to field units,” Goyal told the media.

All departments in the ministry have been asked to identify posts that belong to the zones but are being operated in the ministry. Sources said more such posts in Higher Administrative Grade (Additional Secretary) will be sent back to the zones.

The entire exercise affects officers at the levels of Director and upwards. Rail Bhawan has 250 officers at the level of Director and upwards; around 100 of them Joint Secretaries.

To bring synergy in processes, Goyal has also decided to merge the two newly created directorates — Transformation Cell and Mobility — to create a single entity, because it has been concluded that both were doing more or less similar kind of work. “The latest move of introducing the special Mumbai Rajdhani is the result of this directorate,” the minister said.

