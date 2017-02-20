Indian Railways begin rating zones to keep pressure on senior officials: Report

The Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and Durontos were running with several vacant berths after preparation of final charts, especially in lean periods. The Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and Durontos were running with several vacant berths after preparation of final charts, especially in lean periods.

To ensure the railways senior officials continue to be responsible towards their duties, The Indian Railways board has reportedly started rating its 16 zones. According to a report published by Times of India, the rating performance of each zone will play a factor in the officials’ promotion and career progression. As per the report, the board has given the highest rating to South Eastern Railway headquartered in Kolkata, while North Eastern Railway with headquarters in Gorakhpur has received the last rank. The rating was done for the zones’ performance between the months of April and December 2016.

“Zonal railways are being evaluated as per relative performance on each indicator by comparing the targets fixed for each one after much deliberation,” a senior official was quoted by Times of India. The criteria for the ranking is set to be 17 key performance indicators (KPIs), including operational and financial performances measured by passenger traffic and freight loading. For the officials, the KPIs will play a part in their annual performance appraisal reports (APARs).

