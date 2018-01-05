Railways slashes back service charge on e-payment of ticket booking

The Railways has taken a few other measures to ease the ticketing process. (Picture for representational use only) The Railways has taken a few other measures to ease the ticketing process. (Picture for representational use only)

In a bid to promote cashless transactions among passengers booking train tickets, the Indian Railways has dropped service charges levied on online bookings through its website till March 31, 2018. In a statement, the Railways have said that the service charge levied on train bookings through debit or credit card transactions has also been rolled back.

In addition to this, passengers will now be able to book train tickets on their mobile phones wherein they can make the payment through debit or credit cards, net banking or e-wallets, among other modes. The Railways has taken a few other measures to ease the ticketing process.

Travellers with seasonal tickets of Mumbai suburban train services will now be able to renew them through the IRCTC website where they can via electronic payment methods.

Also, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been introduced to facilitate the sale of unreserved tickets, platform tickets and renewal of season tickets which have a provision of payment through smart cards.

The Railways has launched a Go-India Smart card scheme as a pilot project as well for booking of reserved and unreserved tickets at the counters (at specified smart card counters) on New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah sectors.

The Railways is also going to give a 0.5 per cent discount on the total fare of the season ticket if the passenger pays completes the transaction using e-payment methods.

The statement adds that during the period spanning April-November 2017, a total of 65 per cent of train tickets were booked through cashless transactions.

