Railways sets September deadline to man level crossings

The crossing in Kushinagar where 13 children were killed in an accident. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) The crossing in Kushinagar where 13 children were killed in an accident. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Faced with the first major accident in the new financial year on Thursday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and the Railway Board set a target of manning most of the unmanned level crossings by September 2018.

After the accident in Kushinagar, Goyal and the Railway Board held a review meeting on the manning exercise — whose deadline was originally March 2020 — and decided to advance the deadline drastically. Sources said Goyal instructed that the exercise should be completed by Ganesh Chaturthi — September 12.

The Railway Board and Goyal began the meeting by observing two minutes of silence for the schoolchildren killed in the Kushinagar incident. They spoke to general managers of five zonal railways — East Central, Northern, Western, North Eastern and North Central — which account for 80 per cent of level crossing-related accidents, via video-conferencing. As per a statement issued by Railways, the deadline for manning (elimination) of unmanned crossings in 11 zones will be September, while the target for the remaining five zones will be set shortly.

Of the 3,479 unmanned level crossings in Indian Railways, 479 see very little train movement, around one or two a day. It has been decided that train drivers will slow down at these crossings and ensure there is no vehicular movement before passing.

The remaining 3,000 ones will be manned at a speed unprecedented in Railways. Corridor blocks of traffic will be obtained to carry out manning work — installation of boom barriers, signalling and track work — simultaneously wherever possible, preferably on Sundays when the train traffic is less on major routes. Manning a level crossing costs upwards of Rs 30 lakh.

Railways eliminated 1,565 unmanned level crossings in 2017-18 by either constructing bridges or by building gates and other infrastructure. This is the highest number of eliminations in a year. For 2018-19, the original target was 1,500 but that has to be revised now. It already has a policy of not introducing new level crossings in its network.

Railways has already eliminated unmanned crossings in high-traffic density routes with speed potential of 130-160 kmph, called A category routes. It has also manned all unmanned ones in C category routes, which are essentially the suburban network. The B category routes with train speed potential of 100-130 kmph have around 58 level crossings left, which will be manned by June this year, Ashwani Lohani, Chairman Railway Board told reporters hours after the accident.

Majority of the remaining unmanned crossings are in D and E category routes with very little traffic. The one in Kushinagar falls in E category.

Railway unions have criticised the practice of deputing a local man as “gate mitra” at unmanned crossings as ineffective.

