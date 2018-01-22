Railways, road transport ministry agree on speedy clearances for projects, says Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (Express Photo) Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (Express Photo)

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that he and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had agreed to extend complete cooperation in issuing clearance for infrastructure like overbridges at spots where rail lines and highways intersect. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Goyal said, ” Two days ago, I had a meeting with Gadkari where we agreed to issue clearance to each other’s infrastructure projects. Wherever railway tracks and highways are intersecting, we will issue speedy clearance.” He informed thar he was keen to deploy CCTV cameras in all the coaches of trains to increase security of commuters.

Goyal said that human trafficking was a global challenge, adding that railway security personnel and staff were being trained to put an end to the menace. He also visited Central Railway’s Matunga station at Mumbai which has a mention in the Limca Book of Records for being managed by an all-woman staff of 41 persons.

