Railways plans major track renewal at NDLS over next 6 months

The railways has planned a major revamp of the New Delhi yard over the next four to six months, which would affect train services at the station, officials said today. Platforms at the station are being closed for repair and maintenance work and replacement of tracks — each is scheduled to take around 45 days for a complete overhaul.

The first platform undergoing repairs is platform number 2, which was closed on November 24 and will be reopened on January 7. “The New Delhi railway station, which handles 360 trains daily, is in need of repairs. We will have to terminate some trains at Nizamuddin to repair tracks. Our focus is now on track maintenance,” said Vishwesh Chaube, General Manager Northern Railway.

The station has 16 platforms and caters to around 5 lakh passengers daily. Recently, there has been a spate of minor derailments at the station. Though there were no casualties, the incidents have raised safety concerns.

Chaube told PTI that as of now, 10 platforms — 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 — have been scheduled for a complete overhaul over the next six months. “I do not think that there will be much inconvenience to passengers as trains will halt at Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar,” Chaube said, adding that the number of trains affected by the exercise was yet to be ascertained.

Most eastbound and southbound trains originate from the New Delhi railway station. Most pairs of the Shatabdi Express originate and terminate at the station. It is also the main hub for the Rajdhani Express, hence making it the biggest and busiest railway station of the Indian Railways.

