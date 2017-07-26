Railways plans 3-week inspection of catering units

The Railways plans to conduct a three-week rigorous inspection of all catering units. The Railways plans to conduct a three-week rigorous inspection of all catering units.

Days after the CAG report slammed the Railways over the quality and hygiene of its food, the national transporter plans to conduct a three-week rigorous inspection of all catering units, food and water served on trains and sold in stations.

Joint inspection teams of medical, commercial and engineering cadres will conduct tests on samples of food and water, hygiene of kitchens and cleanliness standards maintained by the staff in 16 zonal railways.

Joint teams of ticket-checking staff and security personnel have also been formed to conduct surprise checks at stations to nab unauthorised food vendors at railway stations.

Sources said that Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked the Railway Board to not spare anyone who is found guilty during the three-week drive. The CAG report tabled in Parliament last Friday said articles “unfit for human consumption” had been found in the food and the overall hygiene standards were shocking.

