Railways plan to improve medical services through PPP mode

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Railways are exploring a tie-up with private hospitals and doctors for improving the services at its medical facilities across the country. “We have huge infrastructure across the country. Now how to leverage that for railways’ benefit in medical services,” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said at a round table conference on health care system in railways here.

In order to provide the best medical services for railway beneficiaries, the public transporter is exploring the possibility of inviting well-known private specialists and super specialists to utilise its hospital OPD centres beyond routine hours. Railways are ready to offer space, power and water facility at its OPD centres to private doctors against payment of license fees. In turn the railway beneficiaries can enjoy the best in-house facility at a subsidised rate. Outsiders will also be allowed to avail the service against payment of prescribed rates.

A brand value of the railway hospital is expected to be created in this process. Seeking participants’ views, Prabhu said a road map has to be drawn out for improving the delivery system in health care. “There are many all-India organisations who want to work with us as our goal is for enhancing cost-effectiveness and improvement in railways’ medical services through PPP,” he said.

Representatives from private sector in medical services took part in the conference. Prabhu said there are many services like ambulance service and emergency service which can be considered for the plan and all issues should be discussed threadbare to finalise the blueprint.

