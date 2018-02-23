Railways permits building of residential complexes around stations

Railways has now approved residential development along with commercial development as part of the redevelopment scheme of railway stations to make such projects further viable commercially. (File) Railways has now approved residential development along with commercial development as part of the redevelopment scheme of railway stations to make such projects further viable commercially. (File)

Railways will allow residential use of its land parcels adjacent to stations as part of its station redevelopment plans. And as part of the station redevelopment project, renowned architect Hafiz Contractor is among four architecture firms that have offered to design for new-look stations at various locations, free of cost.

Sanjeev Kumar Lohia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), said that the Railways has now approved residential development along with commercial development as part of the redevelopment scheme of railway stations to make such projects further viable commercially.

“The railway board has allowed residential development. A significant aspect of the transit-oriented policy is that overall travel impact assessment should be less. If the residential and the commercial exist in one place then people who work there, can stay there – for them it will be walk to work,” he said.

Since the redevelopment of at least 600 is on the table, IRSDC has decided to engage architects through various modes, including empanelment, to work on new designs. It has also launched a competition on the government’s “http://mygov.in” platform for architects, town planners and designers to submit their station designs. The last date for submission is March 26.

“In the same way, four architecture firms have offered to design pro bono. Hafiz Contractor is one of them. He has shown interest to design 19 stations, like Dadar, Parel, Vadala, Bandra, Khar in Mumbai and others,” Lohia said.

Lohia said that the principle of the policy of having residential buildings on railway land with a railway station in close proximity will also be to ensure that all the travel requirements of the people staying there are met.

“This (the residential complex) is not for penthouses, but for smaller dwellings for people who are dependent on public transport rather than those who want to have personalised vehicles. That is the principle of transit-oriented development that you build densities around transit,” he said, adding that all the 600 stations chosen for redevelopment will have the residential component.

Under the station redevelopment scheme, railways will give the stations to be redeveloped on a 99-year lease to the highest bidder for completion, development and subsequent operation. Earlier, the lease tenure was 45 years.

He said that the investment plan for the redevelopment and commercial development together is estimated to be Rs 1.07 lakh crore.

