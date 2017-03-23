Railways offer platform for products of NGOs, SHGs

Railways on Thursday offered support to NGOs and self-help groups (SHGs) to use its network for promoting their activities for the benefit of the society. With the aim of enhancing its social footprint, railways would join hands with NGOs for selling their wares including ethnic food and handicraft.

If our network and infrastructure could be utilised for some social benefits it should be done, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said at the seminar organised for improving the social footprint of railways in a positive manner.

The seminar will seek suggestions for formulating policy on working with NGOs on social benefits.

He said SHGs can join the e-catering venture of railways and sell their ethnic food.

“Food, handicraft products and other materials prepared by NGOs can be sold through our e-portals. It will be beneficial for both,” he said.

SHGs have already started to sell their wares in the Konkan region with the help of Nabard.

“It is benefiting railways and also SHG. Handicraft goods can be marketed through IRCTC site,” he added.

Besides leveraging reach of IRCTC for selling products of skill-based enterprises, railways will offer station in the remote area and old coaches for the use of NGOs.

