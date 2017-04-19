Railways, Maharashtra govt nod for AC rakes with automatic doors

THE UNION railway ministry and the state have given their nod to air-conditioning of all rakes, and fitting them with automatic doors, senior officials said.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu reviewed various railway projects for the state.The state’s nod had been awaited on the railway’s proposal for AC rakes with automatic doors.

“The railway minister and chief minister have agreed in principle to manufacture air-conditioned rakes and fit them with automatic doors. Now, we only await a formal approval from the authorities,” Prabhat Sahai, managing director, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation, said.

Under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project III, the suburban section will receive 47 new rakes in a span of four to five years. While the city railway authorities had approved air-conditioned rakes, the final nod from the Railway Board was awaited.

“With an official confirmation on the proposal, further decision on its cost sanction and other tenders will now be worked out. The rakes are going to be different from those in use now. With a vestibule system, they will cost more. We estimate the 47 rakes may cost somewhere between Rs 80-100 crore,” Sahai added.

The officials said they aim to finalise the details of the rake by the end of this financial year and float tenders by March next year. It may take another two years for the first prototype rake to arrive in the city, officials said. “We are trying to get the first prototype in the city before the slated two years. In the meantime, we expect completion of the major projects under MUTP III, which will build the utilisation capacity of the rakes,” Sahai added. “Removing encroachments around the station remained a major topic of discussion. The ministry has also decided to increase afforestation by planting saplings in the vacant spaces around the tracks,” D K Sharma, General Manager, Central Railway said.

In the other projects reviewed, deadlines were fixed for their completion. Among them, deadline for the first phase of Belapur-Seawoods-Uran line was fixed as March next year.

“We expect to complete the first phase— construction of stations between Belapur and Kharkopar— of Seawoods-Uran line by March 2018. While CIDCO will handle the station building, we will look after laying of tracks and other details. The meet also discussed updates on the completion of road-over bridges in areas around Hakurli, Kalwa and Diva to replace level crossings,” an official said.

Officials said that talks are on with the forest department to immediately rehabilitate encroachers on the Parsik tunnel before monsoon. Around 100 hutments, built on top of the tunnel, are on land owned by the forest department.

“The Railways also discussed the issue of Communication based Train Control (CBTC) with the state government and agreed to divide work on its implementation on a cost-sharing basis. Through this, we expect to increase the frequency of rakes every hour to almost 23 from 16 at present. It would cost almost Rs 3000 crore, including the stabling lines,” Sharma added.

The state also agreed to complete the land acquisition process for three proposed long distance routes — Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath, Wardha-Nanded, Wadsa-Gadchiroli — by July end this year. Also reviewed was the status of the project of building a rail link to the Jaigad port in Ratnagiri. Work for a railway line connecting Chiplun in Konkan district to Karad in Western Maharashtra would be expedited too.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now