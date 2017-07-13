Railways launches new services from Bhubaneswar, Bhopal

The Railways on Thursday launched two train services from Bhubaneswar and Bhopal to cater to growing demand of passengers from the region. (Source: PTI) The Railways on Thursday launched two train services from Bhubaneswar and Bhopal to cater to growing demand of passengers from the region. (Source: PTI)

The Railways on Thursday launched two train services from Bhubaneswar and Bhopal to cater to growing demand of passengers from the region. Weekly ‘Humsafar Express’ was pressed into service from Bhubaneswar for Krishnarajapuram and daily ‘Intercity Express’ was launched between Bhopal and Khajuraho by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu through videoconferencing in New Delhi. He also green-lit various passenger amenities at different stations.

A foundation stone of mechanised laundry was laid at Bhubaneswar, while WiFi services were made operational at Sambalpur and Vizianagaram stations. Railways in partnership with Google had provided free WiFi services at 110 stations last year. The national transporter has a target of providing WiFi facility to 200 stations by the end of 2017.

“Providing better passenger amenities is one of the focus areas of Railways. Mechanised laundry and WiFi services add on to the travel experience,” the railway minister said. Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion.

