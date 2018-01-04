Now, GPS-enabled fog safety devices in trains to tackle delay, increase speed

Around 60 trains are running behind schedule, while 18 have been rescheduled and 14 canceled due to foggy weather conditions. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Around 60 trains are running behind schedule, while 18 have been rescheduled and 14 canceled due to foggy weather conditions. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

In order to avoid delay and cancellation of trains owing to zero visibility in dense winter fog, the Indian Railways has initiated installation of fog safety devices in northern trains. The device, a GPS-based system, will be placed in the driver’s cabin. It alerts the driver of the approaching signal on the track during fog. The device will also help increase the speed of trains.

“We have used GPS technology in the device with a map of tracks, signals, stations & level crossing of Northern Railway in it. It alerts loco pilot about level crossing/signal,” ANI quoted Nitin Chowdhary, Northern Railway, CPRO as saying.

Chowdhary added: “The device alerts loco pilot about level crossings and signal. When drivers know there are no hurdles, they can increase speed.”

Fog safety devices are being installed in North Indian trains by Indian Railways to increase speed & reduce delay of trains caused by fog.

Quoting an official, an earlier IANS report said the Railways has provided about 2,400 of these devices in northern India where trains are worst-hit by intense fog during winter. He said 900 of these GPS devices have been given to the Delhi zone.

On Thursday too, Delhi-NCR was enveloped in a thick blanket of fog on Thursday, disrupting both flight and train services. Around 60 trains are running behind schedule, while 18 have been rescheduled and 14 cancelled due to the prevailing conditions, according to a report in news agency ANI.

