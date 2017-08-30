Railways’ image dented: Ashwani Lohani

Days after assuming office as the Railway Board chairman, Ashwani Lohani on Tuesday urged railwaymen across the country to always be on the guard to ensure the highest level of safety in train operations and “instill a sense of confidence in railway passengers”. In a letter to railwaymen, Lohani acknowledged that the image of the organisation has recently suffered due to a series of accidents. “Railways has suffered a serious dent in the recent past due to certain unfortunate incidents,” he wrote.

