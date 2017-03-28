Railways extends Ratlam-Ajmer Express up to Indore

The Indian Railway on Tuesday extended Ratlam-Ajmer Express up to Indore, fulfilling a long standing demand of the people of the area.

The daily train service will stop at Baragar, Fatehavad, Chandrawatigunj, Laxmi Bai Nagar stations in both direction.

“It is evident that people want Railway connectivity in their areas. Today, on the occasion of Hindu New Year and Gudi Padwa, it is a favourable beginning for the people of Indore and Madhya Pradesh,” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said here after flagging off the train here through video conferencing.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, along with the other representatives of the area and senior Railway Ministry officials, was present on the occasion.

Describing Madhya Pradesh as an important state, he said the allocation for the state from railways have increased manifold in the last two years.

“Allocation to Madhya Pradesh has been raised to Rs 2,871 crore in the last two years from Rs 632 cr in the previous year which is an increase of 354 per cent. In 2017-18, Rail Budget allocation, it is further raised to 750 per cent more.”

He said funds are no more impediment in the process of growth and projects worth Rs 56,547 cr are being implemented.

Speaking on the occasion Mahajan said “Today’s train extension shall be beneficial to everyone in Madhya Pradesh area. Under the leadership of Suresh Prabhu most of the demands regarding rail connectivity in Indore region have already been fulfilled and the area does not have any more demands.”

Speaker further said “Railway connectivity with the industrial township of Pithampur has been accomplished and container services has also started. Mhow station development is ensured. Army has given land for it. Madhya Pradesh won’t lag behind in the process of growth.”

Railways will form joint venture company with Madhya Pradesh to execute rail projects soon.

