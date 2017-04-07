Railways evolving policy to clear encroachments from its land: Suresh Prabhu

In Picture, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (PTI/ File Photo) In Picture, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (PTI/ File Photo)

The Railways is formulating a policy for clearing encroachments on its land, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said today. He told the Rajya Sabha that “we are in the process of formulating a policy for and a lot of advance work has been done on this.”

“It is our responsibility to clear encroachments and unauthorised occupation from railway land and government i making serious efforts,” he said during Question Hour.

Replying to questions, the Minister said the Railways wa also working on evolving a non-fare revenue policy to increas its revenues.

“Railways is suffering from financial challenges. T overcome that, we created a non-fare revenue directorate whic is working on increasing the revenue,” he said.

The Minister said in his written reply that Railways hav launched several initiatives to augment income from non-far sources to increase revenue.

“A new policy has been launched in January 2017 t encourage innovative ideas for revenue generation,” he sai in his written reply.

He said the policy provides a structured and transparen approach in a time-bound manner.

All divisions and zonal railways have been empowered t act under the new policy, he said. There is also a provisio for short-term proposals which are non-recurring and likely t lead to loss of income if not accepted in a time-bound manner.

Prabhu said the Ministry has issued the policy on conten on demand and rail radio in January 2017 to allow monetisatio of entertainment based services on trains and stations.

“Entertainment services will be provided through audi (public address systems) on trains and video systems (persona devices of passengers) on trains and platforms, both in pai and unpaid formats to monetise passengers’ free time,”he said.

A new policy for train advertising has been issued i January with the objective of augmenting revenue of th railways by allowing internal and external advertisement o important trains, he said.

Several innovative and market friendly features have bee included in the new policy, the Minister informed members On its advertising policy, he said the Railways wants t ensure complete transparency for advertising policy and actua users should focus on it.

