Railways engineers asked to identify, fix defects on tracks

Engineers across the railway network have been ordered to identify all vulnerable locations on tracks immediately and draw up a plan to rectify them on an urgent basis.

Following the derailment of Vasco Da Gama Express in Manikpur, Uttar Pradesh, in which three people were killed, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani pulled up the zonal railways at a review meeting with general managers on Monday, where he issued these instructions.

As decided earlier, the process to fill up a significant part of vacancy in safety-category posts across zones has also started after the meeting, sources said. Officials said Lohani asked the zonal units to work out the plan on an urgent basis with zero tolerance towards laxity vis-a-vis safety works.

In view of the winter, which sees a rise in rail fracture due to the cold, Lohani is understood to have directed the railways to intensify patrolling of tracks.

“The chairman has also asked to finish residual deep-screening of tracks in a phased manner,” said an officer who attended the meeting.

Lohani had rushed to the accident site on Friday and sources said that he had communicated to the Railway Board insiders that a better maintenance regime would be required to prevent such rail fractures to go undetected.

While the year 2017 has been marred by some of the worst derailments in recent history with high death tolls, the numbers show a downward trend.

Against 58 derailments between April and October last year, this year has witnessed 31 in the same period. The total number of accidents has also come down to 42 against 76 during that period last year.

There are deliberations within the ministry to deploy the latest technology for screening of defects in tracks as well as signaling systems with a view to enhanced safety, sources said.

