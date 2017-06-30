Railways announces Vistadome trains in Kashmir Valley

Latest News
“The chief minister and I have talked about how to increase tourism by virtue of Railways. So, we will soon start a Vistadome train because I do not think there is any other place in the whole world like Kashmir,” Suresh Prabhu said.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Published:June 30, 2017 5:07 am
Aiming to provide a delightful travelling experience to the picturesque Kashmir Valley here, the Railways on Thursday announced a Vistadome train which would also serve Kashmiri Wazwan cuisine to tourists.

“Tourists need to enjoy the beauty of the Valley,” Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said. He said Kashmiri cuisine would make it to the catering list of the railways.

“The chief minister and I have talked about how to increase tourism by virtue of Railways. So, we will soon start a Vistadome train because I do not think there is any other place in the whole world like Kashmir,” he said. “We have placed an order with our coach factories for the Vistadome train.”

Vistadome trains have glass roofs and walls so that tourists can take in the view.

