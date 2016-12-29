Railways announce 10 per cent rebate in vacant train berths

At the Railway Board, the epicentre of power in railways, the RBSS manages the vital middle and lower bureaucracy. At the Railway Board, the epicentre of power in railways, the RBSS manages the vital middle and lower bureaucracy.

Worried over many unoccupied seats in Mail/Express trains, railways on Thursday announced 10 per cent rebate for vacant berths after finalisation of the reservation charts from January one. A passenger can avail 10 per cent rebate in basic fare for availing the vacant berths in all reserved categories including AC and Sleeper class after the finalisation of the chart, according to a railway notification.

The rebate will come into from January 1, 2017 for six months. The 10 per cent discount will be based on basic fare of last ticket sold in the train. However, all other charges like reservation and super fast will be levied accordingly.