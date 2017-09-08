Railway users demand VIP quota berths be made available for common man

Railway users through an online poll have demanded that VIP quota berths in trains be made available for the common man to address real emergency-travel needs of all instead of it catering to a select, well-connected few. Imagine if an extra half a lakh of train berths are added to the existing pool of train accommodation every day. What if India’s train passengers, battling with long waiting lists, got a chance to jump the queue on an emergency basis, over and above the facility of the Tatkal tickets?
VIP quota, Emergency Quota or “EQ” as they are called, constitutes four per cent of all reserved berths made available for the 1672 mail/express train passengers every day. Which means an estimated 50-60,000 extra berths. For trains originating from Delhi alone, the number of EQ berths is around 7,000.
The online poll carried out by social media community called “Make Railways Better” on LocalCircles heavily tilted in favour of rationalisation of this quota system in railways.
Results of the yet to be released poll, accessed by The Indian Express, say that as much as 89 per cent of the respondents felt that the system of allotment should be brought online, while 39 per cent said that the system should be completely eliminated.
The system of allotment of these berths is shrouded in non-transparency, the poll results indicated as 84 per cent respondents said they were not even aware that so many extra berths are allotted over and above the waiting list for each train.
If the option to jump the waiting list queue is opened up for the public on an emergency application basis, the berths should be priced same as premium tatkal rates, 61 per cent of the respondents voted.
While passengers have to scale the long waiting lists to secure a confirmed berth, a select few availing of the EQ can jump the queue and get in without paying an extra.
The “privilege” is a system to make sure accommodation is granted for unplanned emergencies. As the name suggests, VIPs like senior government functionaries, MPs, MLAs and suchlike avail of them by putting in a request with Railway authorities.
Over the years several parliamentary committees and zonal railway users’ committees have often flagged that the system should not be plagued with misuse. In fact a few years ago the Central Bureau of Investigation scanned to ensure that this facility was not getting played in the hands of “touts”.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 8, 2017 at 10:54 pmGood idea, Now that Modi led BJP is there and most of VIPs are elected MPs, ministers at central level belonging to NDA who otherwise are eligible for VIP quota, it is possible to do it. It was unthinkable under UPA Sonia/commi rule where the corrupt politicians used to sell those seats to make money or give it to their cronies. SUre Modi wil do this change and pseudo-liberals will never ever mention if such change takes place! Better this online group keep informed citizens the progress made. Modi also should get rid of pensions to politicians like MPs/MLAs and housing them at central/state capitals and insted just build one room suite hgostels with central conference/cafteria facilities for Mp/MLAs when they visit capitals to attend parliament/assembly sessions. Otherwise they are supposed to stay at their homes in their own cons uencies. The government should ban allotments of housing lands to politicians altogether and take back what eve was allotted as favor in past.Reply