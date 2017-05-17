Railway station survey: Andhra’s Visakhapatnam cleanest, Bihar’s Darbhanga dirtiest

Representational Image. Representational Image.

In a report released by Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday, Visakhapatnam railway station in Andhra Pradesh was rated the cleanest station among the 75 busiest stations in the country, followed by Secunderabad, Jammu, Ahmedanagar and Anand Vihar railway stations. The survey, conducted by the Quality Council of India, was based on criteria such as toilets on platforms, management of tracks and dustbins, reported news agency PTI.

“We want all stations to be clean. There are many stations which have improved their cleanliness ranking from last time” Prabhu said, after releasing the report, according to PTI. This is the third survey conducted in line with the ministry’s ‘Swacchh Rail’ campaign.

The Darbhanga station in Bihar was rated as the dirtiest. Varanasi railway station, situated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, was placed 14th. New Delhi station was ranked 39, while Nizamuddin and Old Delhi stations were placed at the 23th and 24th position respectively.

Railway stations are categorised — A1, A, B, C, D, E and F — based on their annual passenger revenue by the ministry. The stations that contribute over Rs 50 crore annually are in the ‘A1’ category, while those that contribute between Rs 6 crore and Rs 50 crore come under the ‘A’ category. All suburban stations are in C category, while all halts are in F category, reported PTI.

The above results pertain to the ‘A1’ category. There are 75 stations listed under the ‘A1’ category, while there are 332 under the ‘A’ category. Among the ‘A’ category stations, Beas railway station in Punjab was rated the cleanest followed by Khammam located in Telangana. Jogbani in Bihar was the dirtiest in the A category.

The ministry will next start surveying 200 trains on cleanliness.

(With inputs from PTI)

