Railway security: Panels underline use of new technology, joint plan of action

Improving the requirements under the Integrated Security System (ISS) at railway stations in line with present technology and forming a joint plan of action to curb rising cases of sabotage on railway tracks remained the major suggestions by panels to strengthen railway security in the city at a conference held in Delhi on Thursday, officials said. The one-day conference included discussions by Chief and Senior Divisional Security Commissioners of the Railway Protection Forces (RPF) across divisions, representatives from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other non-railway stakeholders, including NGOs.

It was divided into four panels which addressed various issues related to property theft in trains, sabotage attempts in the past and the need to use better technology to improve security in the railways.

On the panel to discuss preventive measures against sabotage attempts on railways in the city, Commissioner of GRP suggested that the city needs a joint plan of action with the RPF, GRP, city police and other security agencies to strengthen the security policy in the city.

Around 22 incidents to spread terror were witnessed on the railway tracks after 26/11. “There are many lessons to learn from the same. I presented my opinion on the need to work on an overall security policy for the city that could ensure better safety. This could happen if there is a joint plan of action initiated by all state and city defence authorities” Niket Kaushik, the GRP Commissioner, Mumbai, said.

Kaushik also presented the need to strengthen ISS measures in the city.

“The ISS, which includes measures like CCTV cameras at stations, door frame metal detectors and X-ray machines, still needs to be implemented in full capacity at all railway stations in Mumbai. The city does not have complete measures and equipment listed under ISS till now. We also discussed how guidelines must be revised to have measures that are in line with the present technology,” he added.

The conference was chaired by Director General of the RPF, S K Bhagat.

He said continuous efforts needed to be taken to improve the current system of the rail security. Officials said major issues which could be redressed would be finalised after discussion for implementation.

