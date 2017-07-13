Railway Protection Force cracked 62 cases of encroachment on Railway property: East Central Railway

Railway Protection Force (RPF). (File/Photo) Railway Protection Force (RPF). (File/Photo)

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) under the East Central Railway (ECR) has cracked 62 cases of encroachment of railway property in June and arrested 38 people in this connection. Stolen railway items worth Rs 97,970 was recovered during an intensive drive launched during June, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar said in a statement on Thursday. ECR comprises Danapur, Sonepur, Samastipur, Mughalsarai and Dhanbad divisions. The CPRO said seven reservation agents were caught during the period and a total of 124 children either missing or victims of human trafficking were saved and handed over to their families. He further said on June 3, cosmetics worth Rs 3.45 lakh smuggled from Nepal were seized at Muzaffarpur.

On June 14, a man was caught at Gaya illegally carrying 3.9 kg silver in Train number 12321, the CPRO said.

