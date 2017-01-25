Railway orders probe into SRK event mishap

Shah Rukh Khan travels from August Kranti express towards Mumbai Central to Delhi in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI) Shah Rukh Khan travels from August Kranti express towards Mumbai Central to Delhi in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI)

A day after one person died in a stampede at Vadodara railway station during the visit of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived on board August Kranti Express on Monday to promote his upcoming film Raees, the Superintendent of Police, Western Railway (Vadodara division), Sharad Singhal, has ordered a probe into the mishap. Singhal has deputed Deputy SP Tarun Barot to probe whether permissions were granted to the organisers and the lack of coordination between departments.

Late on Monday night, Vadodara station witnessed scenes of chaos when Shah Rukh Khan arrived to promote his upcoming film Raees. While the actor did not step down from the train, choosing to wave at the crowds and urging them to watch the film on a loudspeaker, fans swarmed the railway platforms for several hours before the scheduled arrival of the train at 10.15 pm.

Singhal said the turnout was unprecedented, but by 9 pm, as the numbers increased, the police ordered that platform tickets not be issued. “But how many can we restrict? … If people buy tickets to Anand, Bharuch and enter the platform as passengers, we cannot stop them,” he said.

Singhal said, “We will check if Western Railway had permitted this event. The actor also went to Surat before arriving in Vadodara. There, only about 2,000-3,000 people came to the station. We were not expecting such a crowd in Vadodara. But as the crowd started gathering at 9 pm, we asked the railways to divert the train to platform number 6, which has a boundary wall on one side and more width.”

Khemraj Meena, Western Railways PRO, Vadodara Division, said the organisers were travelling with permission issued by the Western Railway Headquarters in Mumbai. Meena said, “Letters were sent to the DG of the Railway Police, seeking force for the designated day and the officers were deployed. What happened is unfortunate.”

Members of the Congress in Vadodara submitted a letter to the Railway Police, demanding an FIR against Shah Rukh Khan for jeopardising the lives of others.