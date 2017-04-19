Railway officer Achal Khare to lead bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad

Bullet train project will be undertaken with financial and technical assistance from Japan. (File) Bullet train project will be undertaken with financial and technical assistance from Japan. (File)

The NDA government on Tuesday chose Achal Khare, a senior railway officer, to lead the ambitious bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Khare was the only official from Indian Railways to have applied for the post of managing director of the National High Speed Rail Corporation, which is a Centre-state joint venture for carrying out the over Rs 1-lakh crore bullet train corridor project that is being undertaken with financial and technical assistance from Japan.

Khare is currently Adviser (Infrastructure), heading the directorate that is responsible for the bullet train project, Public Private Partnership and FDI in the Railway ministry. He is from the Indian Railways Civil Engineering cadre.

A search committee headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha and including Chairman, Railway Board A K Mital, had picked Khare from a list of other applicants.

