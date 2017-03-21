Railway ministry puts out food tariff in trains: Rs 50 for lunch, Rs 30 for breakfast

The Railways Ministry has issued a rate card for its catering services. The Railways Ministry has issued a rate card for its catering services.

The Railway Ministry on Tuesday issued a rate card for its catering services to address the grievances of passengers after complaints of food and beverages being charged higher on trains. The ministry also asked passengers to file complaints if and when they are charged higher than the listed price. In a tweet, the ministry said, “Know the rate list of Indian Railways catering. In case of any discrepancies must reported to @RailMinIndia: We work for you 24×7 #Awareness.”

The ministry also released a video listing the prices of the items after it held a round-table conference on catering services, attended by representatives from food and beverage industry, government agencies, self-help groups and railway officials. The delegates at the conference laid out their concerns regarding complaints filed by passengers on food items, describing it as “poor quality, less quantity and over-charging.”

According to a report published in The Hindustan Times, angry passengers have posted complaints on grievance portals and social networking websites regarding the quality of food and catering services offered by the private vendors employed under IRCTC. As per the contract signed by the private vendors, they are supposed to follow the pricing laid out by IRCTC.

Union Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu last month had launched a new catering policy for Railways separating the functioning of the cooking and its distribution on board to address complaints made by passengers regarding quality of food served. Introducing the policy, Prabhu had said that the food will be prepared in the base kitchens while providers from the hospital industry will be employed for distribution of the food. The move is aimed to attract major food industry players in the market to link up with Railways.

