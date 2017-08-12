Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu flags of extension of train

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday flagged off the extension of the Rourkela-Jammu Tawi-Rourkela Express up to Sambalpur through video conferencing from New Delhi. Prabhu also launched free Wi-Fi services at Palasa and Srikakulam station and inaugurated Passenger’s waiting room and dormitories at Parvatipuram station under the East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

On the inaugural run, the train left as a special train from Sambalpur station towards Jammu Tawi at about 11.30 am. However, the regular service in the extended portion will be commenced from August 13, 2017 as per the schedule announced by the ECoR.

