Railway Minister travels in Kota Jan Shatabdi Express, takes feedback from passengers to improve services

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday travelled in the Kota Jan Shatabdi Express and took feedback from passengers for improvement of railway services. The Union minister reportedly inspected the second-class coach of the Kota-bound train and interacted with the co-passengers between Mathura Junction and Shri Mahabir ji. Before boarding the train from New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station, Goyal also interacted with the commuters at the station and took note of the passenger amenities and other facilities, the Northern Railways wrote on Twitter.

Following the spate of train derailments in the recent past and the Elphinstone foot overbridge stampede in Mumbai that claimed more than 20 lives, the Indian Railways has been focussing hard on ensuring safety of passengers. In efforts to ensure smooth functioning of Railways, Goyal has also given unlimited powers to the General Managers for 18 months for safety-related issues and questioned why the file for the tender of an additional FOB at Elphinstone was delayed. “The minister has motivated railway employees to adapt new work culture and work in a mission mode to meet the targets and achieve results,” an official told PTI.

Goyal had also directed the national carrier to incorporate “innovative timetabling” under which running time of popular trains would reduce by 15 minutes to two hours. The Indian Railways has also started the exercise of an internal audit through which 50 mail and express trains will be upgraded to super-fast services. This is part of an overhaul of the rail system of increasing the average speed of existing trains.

