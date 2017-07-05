Railway engineer working on Tori-Shivpur Railway line goes missing

Being a naxal-affected area, the police are trying to ascertain whether the Maoists were involved. Being a naxal-affected area, the police are trying to ascertain whether the Maoists were involved.

A railway engineer, working on the Tori-Shivpur railway line, has gone missing since Tuesday afternoon from his camp under Balumath police station area of Jharkhand’s Latehar district. The police suspect that he was kidnapped and probing the case. Special teams have been formed to trace the engineer.

According to the police, Madhu Samajhdar, in his mid-40s, had gone to the base camp of the railways in Jeri village. “He went missing around 4.30 p.m. Efforts are on to trace him,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Latehar), Anuj Oraon. The vehicle, in which he had gone to the base camp, was found at the spot.

Being a naxal-affected area, the police are trying to ascertain whether the Maoists were involved. However, officials said that there were no tell-tale signs of a Maoist operation. “There are several probabilities, including involvement of criminal gangs. Nothing can be said at this stage,” said an official, adding that so far there was no ransom call.

Latehar Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Singh said: “Nobody has seen the engineer, when he went missing. We are treating it as a case of kidnapping.”

The Tori-Shivpur Railway line is a 44-km track falling in Latehar and Chatra districts is expected to ease transportation of goods, particularly coal from coalfields in Chatra and Hazaribagh to various power plants in the country, besides serving passengers of Latehar, Chatra and also Hazaribagh. The project is expected to be completed around the year end.

