Railway Board chairman AK Mittal resigns following two derailments in four days

Railway Board chairman AK Mittal tendered his resignation on Wednesday. This comes after two express trains derailed in the last four days. In July, Mital became the first Railway Board chairman in history to be granted a two-year extension. His appointment was cleared by the Prime Minister’s Office. It was not immediately known if his resignation has been accepted by Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. A confirmation is awaited.
Mittal would have gone on to become the longest serving Chairman Railway Board (CRB) in history had he remained in office till the end of his tenure, July 2018. Mital is a 1976-batch officer of the Indian Railway Stores Service. He already held the distinction of being the first from this service to get the top job in the Railways.
On August 19, over 20 passengers died and 97 were injured after 14 coaches of the Utkal Express derailed near Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh. The Railways are probing whether the accident happened due to ongoing work on the railway line. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu cracked the whip as several top officials were either sent on leave or have been suspended.
READ | Who is A K Mital?
Just three days later, nine coaches of the Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya after a collision with a dumper carrying sand. At least 70 passengers have been injured in the incident. There are, however, no reports of casualties so far.
In the last five years, nearly 53 per cent of the 586 train accidents were due to derailments. The worst of them happened in November 2016 when 150 passengers died after the Indore-Patna Express derailed.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:51 pmrailway accidents are frequent at regular intervals why are concerned authorities not developing some safety measures to minimise these accidents just some people are forced to resign in such cases is not the solution life of lost lives are not going to gain from such actions. why are these accident happening can only be solved by serious study of educated proffesionals body appointed by central government.when will we realise that human life is too precious for their family membersReply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:49 pmSTOP OPERATIONS OF TRAINS TILL THE TIME THE TRACKS ARE CERTIFIED TO BE SAFE BY COMMISSIONER OF RAIL SAFETY WE DONT WANT TRAINS TO RUN PRABHU BHAROSE ALSO PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO PUNCTUALITY AND SERVICE QUALITY WHICH HAVE DERAILED AS WELLReply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:40 pmBJP govt has crossed all the limits of decency and probity. The list of extensions in top posts must have exceeded one hundred. SBI chairman,foreign secry,NIA chief,finance secretasry and so on. It is a shame that we do not have competent replacements from the 125 crore population. All that is needed is to teach BJP by defeating them and send the criminals among them who incite religious divisions,circulate fake videos,break the laws of the land just to win elections. These anti dalit, anti Muslims will rot in hell. India is anyways under BJP rule.Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:52 pmSeems you are dalit supporter and so you may also be supporting reservations, so why do you blame the system when incompetent people are selected bypassing merit, this is just a starter main course baki haiReply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:20 pmSomeone started this type of "resignations" and somehow, in India it gained respectability to the resignee. On the contrary, the authorities should give more emphasize to the stringent quality control and should not run away from responsibilities.Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:10 pmcabinet ministers for railways from W .Bengal/Bihar made it their state's property. it will take decades to make it normal.Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:05 pmWhy not Mr Minister as well ? is he already given clean chit by BJP..Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:04 pmSuresh Prabhu should also resign.Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:00 pmA K Mittal was from the stores service, surprisingly appointed Chairman and then given a two year extension. The minister's blue eyed boy. Suresh Prabhu has become both an embarrassment and a political liability.Reply
- Load More Comments