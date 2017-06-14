Railway attendant held for ‘raping’ woman in pantry cabin

After serving food, Khan, who works as a contractual employee, came to the sleeper coach where the woman was standing and told her to accompany him in the pantry car cabin, next to the sleeper coach. After serving food, Khan, who works as a contractual employee, came to the sleeper coach where the woman was standing and told her to accompany him in the pantry car cabin, next to the sleeper coach.

A 30-year-old railway attendant was arrested by Surat GRP late Tuesday night for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman in the pantry cabin of Aravali Express on June 9 while she was travelling to Jaipur from Mumbai.

Surat GRP, which began probing the rape case after it was transferred by Jaipur police on Monday, took the woman for a medical examination on Tuesday.

According to the complainant, she and her friend were looking for seats on the train as they had waiting-list tickets when railway attendant Azhar Khan assured them that he could help them in getting berths as he knew the ticket collector.

After serving food, Khan, who works as a contractual employee, came to the sleeper coach where the woman was standing and told her to accompany him in the pantry car cabin, next to the sleeper coach. According to the complaint, the woman accompanied him to the pantry cabin where he allegedly told her that she could sleep inside the pantry car as there was no berth available on the train.

After the train left Surat station, the woman said that she tried to leave the pantry car cabin, but Azhar stopped her and raped her. He later allowed her to go to her coach. She then told her friend about it and they decided to lodge a complaint at Jaipur railway police station.

Surat Railway GRP Inspector U C Markandey said, “We have read the statement that she gave to Jaipur police and here again we have taken her statement.”

